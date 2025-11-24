Former health staffer convicted in Odisha Vigilance corruption case

Bijay Kumar Prusty, the Former Ward Attendant of Meramunduli Govt Hospital, office of CDMO, Dhenkanal (dismissed from service) has been convicted in Odisha Vigilance corruption case today.  

Dhenkanal: Bijay Kumar Prusty, the former Ward Attendant of Meramunduli Govt Hospital, office of CDMO, Dhenkanal (dismissed from service) has been convicted in Odisha Vigilance corruption case today.

Prusty was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act,1988/468/471/420/120-B IPC, for submitting forged Mark Sheet of class VII and getting appointed as Ward Attendant under office of CDMO, Dhenkanal.

However, today he was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and fine.

Ganeswar Sethi, Ex-Addl. SP, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Hemanta Kumar Khatua and Anugyan Mohanty, Spl. PPs, Vigilance, Dhenkanal jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

