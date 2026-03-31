Former Head Clerk Subash Chandra Das convicted in bribery case and sent to jail

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Sundargarh: Subash Chandra Das, the former Head Clerk of the office of Executive Engineer, R&B Division in Rourkela of Sundargarh district (retired) has been convicted in bribery case and sent to jail.

Das, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and taking bribe from a Contractor to release his security money in connection with construction work executed by him, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and to pay fine of Rs 15,000.

Further, the convict Subash Chandra Das was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

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Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Subash Chandra Das following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Former Assistant Engineer Of OECF Convicted