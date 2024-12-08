Former Guv of Chhattisgarh Biswabhusan Harichandan appointed Chairman of Advisory Council of CNMS, New Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Former law Minister of Odisha and Governor of Chhattisgarh Biswabhusan Harichandan has been appointed as the Chairman of the Advisory Council of CNMS, New Delhi. The Executive council of Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS-NaMo Kendra) has decided to appoint Biswabhusan Harichandan.

He is a visionary leader, an accomplished academician, a prolific writer, and a distinguished lawyer. He is a leader of extraordinary wisdom, experience, and dedication, who has contributed significantly to public service and the development of our nation.

