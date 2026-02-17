Former Executive Engineer’s disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2.5 crore confiscated
Bhubaneswar: The Confiscation Court (Authorised Officer, Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar) passed order for confiscating the disproportionate assets worth Rs 2,50,44,029 of Simadri Nayak, the former-Executive Engineer (retired), R.W. Division, Umarkote, in Nabarangpur.
The disproportionate assets which were confiscated include immovable assets, i.e., 1 multi storeyed building at Rayagada, 2 buildings at Nabarangpur, 3 plots of which 1 in Rayagada town and 2 in Nabarangpur town and movable assets, i.e., Bank deposits and gold ornaments.
Simadri Nayak, and his spouse were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988/109 IPC for possession of above referred assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.
During trial in the case, Simadri Nayak, Ex-Executive Engineer (Retired), R.W. Division, Umarkote, Nabarangpur, and his spouse were convicted by Special Judge, Special Court, Bhubaneswar on 11.12.2023 for possessing disproportionate assets.
