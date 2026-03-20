Former Executive Engineer’s disproportionate assets worth over Rs 1.27 Crore confiscated

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Bhubaneswar: Disproportionate Assets (DA) worth over Rs 1.27 Crore of Prafulla Kumar Panigrahi, the former Executive Engineer of Jonk Canal Irrigation Division in Nuapada, has been reportedly confiscated.

The Confiscation Court (Authorised Officer, Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar) passed order for confiscating the disproportionate assets of Panigrahi which includes immovable assets i.e. 1 multi-storeyed building at Tulasi Nagar, Berhampur and 3 plots vide plot No.252/4134, 247/4133 & 246/4132 at Rajendra Nagar sahi, Tulasi Nagar in Berhampur in the district of Ganjam.

The former Executive Engineer was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988 for possession of above referred assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

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During trial in the case, Panigrahi was convicted by Special Judge of Special Court, Bhubaneswar on March 31, 2014 for possessing disproportionate assets.

Detailed report follows.