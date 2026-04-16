Former District Labour Officer convicted in bribery case

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Nuapada: Sarat Kumar Panigrahi, the former District Labour Officer (DLO), Nuapada at Khariar Road (retired), has been convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna.

Apart from convicting Panigrahi, the court also sentenced him to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of three years and to pay fine of Rs 80,000.

Panigrahi was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance vide Koraput Vigilance PS case No.3 dt.07.01.2021 U/s 7(a) PC Amendment Act, 2018 for demanding and taking bribe Rs.40,000/- from a trainer for registration in respect of 200 numbers of labourers.

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Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of the former District Labour Officer (DLO) following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Arrested Kodala CHC Staffers For Misappropriation Of Govt Money