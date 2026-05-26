Former development clerk-cum-store in-charge convicted in vigilance corruption case
In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of former Development Clerk-cum-store in-charge of Champua Block in Keonjhar district in a corruption case.
Keonjhar: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of former Development Clerk-cum-store in-charge of Champua Block in Keonjhar district in a corruption case.
Sarat Chandra Nanda, the former Development Clerk-cum-store in-charge was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine Rs 10,000.
Nanda was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c) of PC Act,1988/409/468/471 IPC, for misappropriation of Government money by manipulating cement stock and issue registers of Champua Block during the period 2004-2005 & 2005-2006.
Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of the former Development Clerk-cum-store in-charge of Champua Block following his conviction.
Detailed report follows.