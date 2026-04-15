Former Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim launches new political party ‘Odisha Janata Congress,’ aims to contest urban and rural polls

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Bhubaneswar: In a latest political development in Odisha, former Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim formally launched new political party ‘Odisha Janata Congress’ at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar.

In his address during the launching of the political party, Moquim said that the Odisha Janata Congress Party has been formed with the focus of youth leadership of the youth. The party will follow the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, the courage of Subhas Bose, and Ambedkar’s equal rights for all.

Moquim said that the previous (BJD) government and the current (BJP) government are two sides of the same coin. He said that Odisha Janata Congress will be an alternative against the Bharatiya Janata Party and it will participate in the upcoming urban and panchayat elections.

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The centre of the attraction of the event was the presence of Cuttack Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous on the stage. Sofia, who is also the daughter of Moquim, has been recently suspended from the Congress on charges of cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election.

While announcing that she would continue to work alongside her father, the Cuttack Barabati MLA said that “Odia Bhari Badhia.”