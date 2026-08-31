Former BJD MLA Bikram Panda Granted Conditional Bail by Orissa High Court in Pitabas Panda Murder Case

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has reportedly granted conditional bail to former BJD MLA and party leader Bikram Panda, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Pitabas Panda.

Bikram Panda was arrested on October 22, 2025, and had been in judicial custody since then. He had subsequently approached the Orissa High Court seeking bail after the matter was heard at the lower court.

According to reports, the High Court granted him bail subject to certain conditions.

The court has reportedly directed Panda to surrender his passport and imposed restrictions aimed at ensuring that he does not influence witnesses or hamper the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

The court has also reportedly directed him to cooperate with the investigation and not leave the state without permission. Further details of the bail conditions are expected to be available in the court’s order.

Watch the video here: