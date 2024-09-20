Former Balangir CDPO Jasinta Tirkey convicted in Vigilance trap case

Balangir: Jasinta Tirkey, the former CDPO (retired) of Balangir, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance case was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Balangir.

The court also sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine as she was found guilty in a case vide Special Judge Vigilance, Balangir TR No.12/2018 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988.

The case was filed against her for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 70,000 from Secretary of a Self-help group for not depriving them to supply Chhatua to Sector allotted to their group and towards drawl of Chhatua bill.

Further, the convict was sent to jail custody to serve her sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Tirkey following her conviction.

Sadananda Pani, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division, A/pDSP, Vigilance, Koraput Division had investigated the case and Jayakrushna Sahu, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Balangir conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.