Former Bahalda Tahasildar convicted in DA case
Baripada: Bhimsen Mangaraj, the former Tahasildar of Bahalda in Mayurbhanj district, now retired, has been convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case today.
According to Odisha Vigilance, Mangaraj was charge-sheeted in Vigilance case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988 for possessing disproportionate assets. Today, he was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 1,00,000.
The Vigilance sleuths will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Bhimsen Mangaraj following his conviction.
