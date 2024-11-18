Former Assistant Secretary of Rasalpur Service Co-operative Society Purna Nayak convicted in vigilance corruption cases

Balasore: Purna Chandra Nayak, the former Assistant Secretary of Rasalpur Service Co-operative Society, Balasore (retrenched by the management of SCS) has been convicted in vigilance corruption cases today.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore convicted Nayak and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and fine of Rs 1 Lakh.

He was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) PC Act 1988/409/418/419/420/468/477-A IPC, for misappropriation of government money to the tune of Rs 6,15,000 personating him-self as Secretary of the Society by falsification of records.

B.M. Dhal, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Balasore Division had investigated the case and Radhakanta Mohapatra, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Balasore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

Also Read: Doctor Trapped By Odisha Vigilance In Bhawanipatna While Demanding And Taking Bribe