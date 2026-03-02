Former Assistant Engineer of OECF convicted

Advertisement

Dhenkanal: Niaranjan Panda, the former Assistant Engineer of OECF (Overseas Economic Cooperation Fund) of Jhiridamali in Dhenkanal district (retired) was convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment.

Niaranjan Panda was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988 for possessing disproportionate assets (DA). Today, he was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance Dhenkanal and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and to pay fine of Rs 50,000.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Niaranjan Panda following his conviction.

