Former Assistant Drugs Controller Raghunatha Mallick gets two years’ rigorous imprisonment

Bhubaneswar: Raghunatha Mallick, the former Assistant Drugs Controller, Bhubaneswar (retired), was today convicted by the Special Judge, Special Court, Bhubaneswar, in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Apart from convicting Mallick, who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of PC Act, 1988, the court sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 1,00,000.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Sri Raghunatha Mallick, Former Asst. Drugs Controller, Bhubaneswar (Retired) following his conviction.

On default to pay the fine, Mallick has been directed to undergo for a period of six months.

The case was investigated by Laxmidhar Mahapatra, DSP, Vigilance and was conducted by SPL PP Chandrakanta Das and SPL PP Girija Patnaik.

