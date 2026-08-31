Former ARI sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment

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Sambalpur: Durga Prasad Sahu, the former Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI) of Lapanga RI Circle under Rengali Tahasil of Sambalpur district (retired)) has been convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur in a Vigilance bribery case.

Apart from convicting Sahu, the court also sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of one year and imposed a fine on him.

Sahu was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and taking a bribe from an applicant for submitting favourable report in a mutation case.

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Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Durga Prasad Sahu following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.