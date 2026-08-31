Former ARI sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment
Durga Prasad Sahu, the former Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI) of Lapanga RI Circle under Rengali Tahasil of Sambalpur district (retired)) has been convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur in a Vigilance bribery case.
Sambalpur: Durga Prasad Sahu, the former Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI) of Lapanga RI Circle under Rengali Tahasil of Sambalpur district (retired)) has been convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur in a Vigilance bribery case.
Apart from convicting Sahu, the court also sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of one year and imposed a fine on him.
Sahu was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and taking a bribe from an applicant for submitting favourable report in a mutation case.
Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Durga Prasad Sahu following his conviction.
Detailed report follows.