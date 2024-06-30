Former and present CM of Odisha wish team India for their T20 World Cup win

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi congratulated the Indian Men’s Cricket team for defeating South Africa and winning the T20 World Cup 2024 for the second time.

He further extended his congratulations to all the players and partners who won the World Cup. “Today’s victory has once again filled the hearts of 140 crore Indians. I wish Indian cricket to achieve many such successes and make the country proud,” he wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Further, the former CM Naveen Patnaik took to his X handle and wrote, “Congratulate Team India on lifting #T20WorldCup2024 after defeating South Africa in a nail-biting final match. The Indian team has made the entire nation proud with their outstanding all-round performance. Well done, champions!”

