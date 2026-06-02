Former Additional Tahasildar convicted in bribery case

In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of one former Deogaon Additional Tahasildar in a bribery case.

By Subadh Nayak
convicted in bribery case

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Bolangir: In a significant anti-corruption development, Odisha Vigilance has secured the conviction of one former Deogaon Additional Tahasildar in a bribery case.

Rajendra Choudhury, the former Additional Tahasildar (retired), who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 for demanding and taking bribe Rs 20,000 from a Complainant to issue the transit pass in Y-Form, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000.

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Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Rajendra Choudhury following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Former Development Clerk-Cum-Store In-Charge Convicted In Vigilance Corruption Case

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