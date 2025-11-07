Form fill-up for Odisha matric exams 2026 to begin from tomorrow, check details

Advertisement

Cuttack: The form fill-up for the annual Odisha matric exams 2026 will begin from tomorrow i.e November 8, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha today.

According to BSE, Odisha, all the Regular [School Reg. (SR) & Quasi Reg.], Ex-Regular (ER), Correspondence Course Regular (CR) and Correspondence Course Ex-Regular (CER) candidates can fill their forms for the annual exam from tomorrow, which will continue till 11.45 PM of November 22.

The Online Link and the step by step instructions to fill the forms for Odisha matric exams 2026 will be made available by the board on the official website www.bseodisha.ac.in.

However, the Regular [School Reg. (SR) & Quasi Reg.] and Ex-Regular (ER) candidates can fill their form online only through their school headmaster/headmistress while the Correspondence Course Regular (CR) and Correspondence Course Ex-Regular (CER) examinees have to fill their forms for the annual Odisha matric exams 2026 offline at their respective regional BSE offices. The Deputy Secretaries of the regional BSE offices will have to fill the students’ forms.

Likewise, the form fill-up for the State Open School Certificate (SOSC)-2026 (1ST) exam 2026 will also be held online between November 8 and 11.45 PM of November 22. The head of the Block and District study centres have to ensure that the SOSC candidates fill the online forms on time.

After filling-up the forms, the headmistress/headmaster will have to download the Descriptive Roll sheet and submit the Xerox copy of the same at the regional offices by November 24.

Though the schedules of the BSE Odisha 10th Exam 2026 are yet to be released, it is expected that the annual exam will be held between February and March 2026.