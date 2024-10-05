Forester death case in Kalahandi, marathon interrogation of DFO underway

Kalahandi: Marathon interrogation of the DFO is underway in the case of the death of forester Sanjay Naik of Kalahandi district forest. The police interrogated the DFO Devendra Behera for four hours at Bhavanipatna town police station. Seventeen days after the forester’s death, DFO Devendra Behera appeared at the police station yesterday.

On September 18, Sanjay’s body was found hanging from a rented house in Bhavanipatna. Sanjay left a letter before he died. In that, he mentioned that he asked for seven lakh rupees for the preparation of fodder in the nursery and the purchase of seeds. Similarly, Sanjay’s family complained that DFO Devendra Behera was repeatedly torturing him. Sanjay lost his life as a result.

On the other hand, DFO went on leave after this incident. Even though he applied for leave till 22nd, he did not join the work. Even his mobile number was blocked so he could not be contacted. After the DFO’s leave period was over, it was doubtful whether he would join back.