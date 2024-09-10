Forester critical after being accidentally hit by tranquilizer in Odisha

Dhenkanal: In an unfortunate incident, a Forester became critical after being accidentally hit by a tranquilizer at Kerjuli village in Kankadahad forest section of Dhenkanal district today.

On being informed about the presence of a wild bear at Kerjuli village of the district, a team of forest personnel from the Kamakhyanagar East forest range rushed to the village and reportedly tried to disperse the wild animal from the locality, said sources.

However, as they failed in their attempt to chase the bear, the forest staff decided to tranquilize it, informed the sources. But unfortunately the tranquilizer injection, which was aimed at the bear, accidentally hit Forester Deepak Sahu, leaving him critically injured, added the sources.

Soon, the forester was rescued and rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital for treatment.

While the other staff are keeping mum over the mishap, the District Forest Officer reached the hospital to inspect the health condition of the forester.