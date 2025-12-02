Forest wing of Odisha vigilance seizes illegal sawmills’ accessories and timber worth Rs 25 lakh

Advertisement

Khurda: The forest wing of Odisha vigilance today seizes illegal sawmills’ accessories and timber worth Rs 25 lakh during raids in Khurda district.

On receipt of reliable information regarding running of two illegal sawmills at Bhubanpur and Gargara villages of the district, a joint forest raid was conducted by the Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance.

During the raid, sawmills’ accessories along with valuable timber worth Rs 25,00,000 were detected and seized. It was ascertained that the above sawmills were running without any valid license, violating Section-4 of The Orissa Sawmill and Sawpit (Control) Act-1991.

In this connection, two cases were registered vide UD Case No.3 BL & 4 BL of 2025-26 in Balipatna Range under Khurda Forest Division and are under investigation