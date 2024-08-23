Forest range officer of Dhenkanal arrested by Odisha vigilance on DA charges

Dhenkanal: The forest range officer of Dhenkanal district was arrested by Odisha vigilance on DA charges said reports on Friday. The forest range officer owned as many as eight plots in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal, said reports following an Odisha Vigilance raid earlier today.

During the house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Mishra and his family members:

1) One double storeyed building with area approx 4,605 Sqft. located at Ratna Bazar, Dhenkanal town.

2) One Flat vide No.201 at Brinda Basera, GGP Colony, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar.

3) 2 Flats at Kaushalya Infra Projects Private Limited, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad.

4) 1 Farm at Rahangol, Athagarh, Cuttack, approx area 5 acres comprising a multistoreyed farm house, poultry farm, horticulture nursery, and park.

5) 8 plots in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar & Dhenkanal. Details as under.

i) A piece of land vide plot No.1708/3385, Khata No.106/96 with area Ac. 0.046 dcml at mauza-Jaypore (Pahal), Bhubaneswar.

ii) A plot at Bhagabanpur, Bhubaneswar.

iii) 2 plots with area 3200 Sqft. vide plot No.316/6034 and 6540/1038 at Ratna Bazar, Dhenkanal town.

iv) A piece of land vide plot No.510/3617/3669/3685, Khata No.387/2553 with area Ac. 0.200 dcml at mauza- Sanasathhiabatia, Dhenkanal.

v) A piece of land vide plot No.4569/7078, Khata No.987/2141 with area Ac. 0.240 dcml at mauza- Govindpur, Dhenkanal.

vi) A piece of land vide plot No.4569/7071, Khata No.987/2241 with area Ac. 0.400 dcml at mauza- Govindpur, Dhenkanal.

vii) A piece of land vide plot No.4569/7070, Khata No.987/2268 with area Ac. 0.050 dcml at mauza- Govindpur, Dhenkanal.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building/flats/Farm house/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

6) Bank deposits approx. Rs. 40 Lakhs.

7) Other deposits are being ascertained.

8) Gold weighing approx. 300 gms including 1 Diamond necklace and ear top.

9) Cash Rs. 4,13,140/- including Rs.1 Lakh concealed in flush tank unearthed.

10) 2 four wheelers (Hyundai Creta & Kia Sonet) and 6 two wheelers.

It is worth mentioning here that the forest range officer came under Odisha vigilance scanner raids underway at eight locations, said reports on Thursday. Today on the allegation of possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA) by Bibhudananda Mishra a raid was conducted.

Reports say that there has been a raid on the Forest Range Officer of Dhenkanal Range. According to sources, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance comprising seven DSPs, one Asst Commandant, six Inspectors, six ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.

The Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested the officer on charges of Disproportionate Assets (DA) charges. His property was much more than what he could afford with his salary.