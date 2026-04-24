Forest officials attacked, vehicle vandalised in Mayurbhanj

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Mayurbhanj: Tension flared in Dukura forest range under Bahalda village of Odisha after villagers allegedly attacked forest department officials who had arrived to drive away a wild elephant that had strayed near the habitation.

An angry mob assaulted the officials and vandalised their vehicle during the incident.

In the attack, Dukura forester Khageswar Sethi, two forest guards, and three other staff members sustained injuries. Among the critically injured is a woman forest guard.

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Following the incident, Khunta police reached the spot and rescued the injured officials, bringing the situation under control.

Another incident took place in Koraput where there was a major crackdown on wildlife smuggling, the Motu forest division achieved significant success by seizing 761 turtles during a raid at a checkpoint. The consignment was being illegally transported from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha.

The forest department arrested the driver involved in the smuggling operation. The estimated value of the seized turtles is around ₹7 lakh. Reports indicate that the consignment was meant for a middleman, identified as Shaktipada Gain of MPV-83 village under Motu police limits. Authorities are further investigating the case to trace the larger smuggling network.