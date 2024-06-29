Forest officer critical after being attacked by drunk police officer

Kamakhya Nagar: A Forest officer turned critical after being attacked by a drunk police officer in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Saturday. The Forest officer has been hospitalized in a critical condition.

The accused drunk police officer has been identified as Anil Singh.

As per reports, the drunk police officer attacked the Forest officer with a beer bottle. He reportedly pierced the broken beer bottle in the belly of the Forest officer and as a result the intestine of the victim reportedly came out of the body.

As soon as the locals witnessed the attack, they rushed the injured forest officer to a nearby hospital. However, as his condition worsened he has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

On the other hand, after seeing the drunk police officer’s attack, the locals rescued the Forest official from his grip and thrashed the cop. The injured police officer has been admitted to Kamakhya Nagar hospital.

It has been learnt that the two officials are friends. And they were drinking beer together when the drunk cop attacked the Forest official.