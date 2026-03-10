Fires erupt in Daspalla Forest Range; Officials struggle to bring blaze under control

Advertisement

Daspalla: Even before the peak of the summer season begins, the threat of forest fires has started to worry forest officials in the region. Several areas under the Takara Forest Section of the Daspalla forest range in Nayagarh district of Odisha have been engulfed in flames.

Forest department staff is facing a tough challenge as fires continue to burn in different parts of the forest. Officials and frontline forest workers have been conducting round the clock patrolling to control and prevent the spread of the fire.

Local forest personnel are making continuous efforts to bring the situation under control and protect the forest from further damage. Along with firefighting operations, awareness campaigns are also being carried out in nearby villages.

Takara Forester Rakesh Kumar Sahu has been visiting villages and urging residents to remain cautious and avoid activities that may trigger forest fires. The forest department has intensified monitoring in the area to prevent further incidents as temperatures begin to rise.