Bhubaneswar: Forest Department’s big preparations to prevent forest fires, steps to be taken before summer season, watch. Forest Department’s big preparations to prevent forest fires. Steps to prevent forest fires before summer season. An action plan has been prepared at the district level in January.

Last year, 670 points caught fire in January, while this year 341 points caught fire. 20,461 fire lines have been created to control forest fires.

Similarly, 334 forest fire protection teams have been deployed. 5,000 leaf blowers have been kept ready. Forest fires will be monitored by cameras in Similipal. Mini drones are being used where necessary. 336 villages have been made aware of forest fires.

200 NDRF personnel have also been given special training. They have been asked to contact the toll-free number immediately in case of fire. However, the PCCF has warned of action if anyone sets fire to the forest after learning about it.

