Forest department thwarts leopard skin deal in Boudh, arrests two poachers

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Harbhanga: Forest Department personnel thwarted a leopard skin deal and nabbed two poachers during a raid near Karanjkata village under the Puruna Cuttack forest range in Boudh district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhaya Nayak from Karanjkata village and Neelakantha Kahara from Baispada village.

The forest department personnel arrested the accused while they were negotiating a deal on leopard skin.

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Acting on a tip-off about the illegal trade, the Forest Department conducted a raid near Karanjkata village, where the accused were in the midst of negotiating a leopard skin sale. The team swiftly moved in and apprehended the two individuals, seizing the leopard skin during the operation.

Officials are conducting further investigations to trace the origin of the leopard skin and the details of the illegal trade.