Forest Department seizes 155 live flapshell turtles in Malkangiri

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Malkangiri: Forest Department seized as many as 155 live flap-shell turtles and an auto-rickshaw near Tamasa village under Malkangiri Forest Range on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal smuggling of turtles, a team of Forest Department conducted a raid near Tamasa village. However, an auto driver, after seeing the forest department vehicle, fled the scene by living the three-wheeler on the road.

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Suspecting something fishy, the forest officials inspected the auto and recovered 155 live flap-shell turtles packed in several thermocol boxes and seized them.

Later, the Forest Department registered a case and initiated an instigation to identify the auto-rickshaw driver and arrest him soon.