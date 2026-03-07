Foreign players in love with Odia cuisine at World Beach Volleyball Championship in KIIT

Bhubaneswar: Foreign players are falling in love with Odia food at the World Beach Volleyball Championship in KIIT, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The international players participating in the ongoing beach volleyball match at KIIT are thoroughly enjoying the taste of traditional Odia cuisine.

They’re particularly relishing dishes like chicken and mixed kheeri, rasavali with native red rice.

The KIIT Hospitality Department is not only serving Odia food but also preparing dishes from different countries to cater to the players’ diverse tastes.

Anil Panda is overseeing the culinary arrangements, with Chef Deepak Kumar Nayak and his team of over 40 chefs working together to ensure the players are treated to a gastronomic delight.

“This is a new opportunity for me,” said Chef Deepak Kumar Nayak.

