Food Supplies Dept’s crackdown against illegal movement of LPG cylinders, seizes 79 lpg cylinders

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Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown against illegal movement of LPG cylinders, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department today conducted and seized 79 LPG cylinders loaded in two vehicles.

According to reports, the Department received information regarding the transportation of domestic gas cylinders without necessary licenses or authorization from approved distributors. Following this, departmental officials conducted a raid in the Pahala area, in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

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During the operation, officials seized two mini-trucks found to be carrying domestic gas cylinders, said sources adding that further investigation will clarify who is involved in the incident and whether such illegal transportation of gas cylinders had been going on for an extended period.

Subsequent legal action will be taken based on the findings of the Civil Supplies Department’s investigation, added the sources.

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