Flyover at Khurda Road Station to Ease Train Traffic gets Railways’ nod

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has reportedly given its approval to the proposal of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) to construct a Flyover at Khurda Road Station with the aim to ease the growing train traffic and congestion.

The ECoR has earlier proposed the construction of a Flyover Bridge to facilitate smoother train operations in the Howrah-Chennai Main Line and Khurda Road-Puri Branch Line.

“This project, set to be executed under the Energy Corridor Scheme of Indian Railways, is a vital step towards enhancing the efficiency and capacity of train movements in this busy section,” informed ECoR in a press note on Monday.

The Flyover will span 7.41 km and is estimated to be built for Rs 191.87 crores. The project aims to address the increasing train traffic problems by providing a dedicated infrastructure for trains from Puri to connect the down line towards Bhubaneswar without crossing other lines at Khurda Road Station. This will facilitate hassle-free movement of passenger trains in the Bhubaneswar direction which originates from Puri.

According to the Indian Railways, the construction will be part of the Energy Corridor of Indian Railways, showcasing a commitment to sustainable and efficient infrastructure development. The new flyover will eliminate detentions on account of cross-movements, improving the average speed and operational efficiency of trains in both the Howrah-Chennai Main Line and Khurda Road-Puri Branch Line. Main Line trains will no longer be detained at Khurda Road Station, significantly reducing the waiting period for trains approaching this busy junction.

Khurda Road Railway Station is a major junction handling various train movements. The construction of this flyover will facilitate simultaneous movements of trains in the Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur and Khurda Road-Puri Rail Sections. Previously, train movements had to be halted at Khurda Road to allow for cross-traffic from the Puri direction, leading to delays and operational inefficiencies.

By providing hassle-free train movement and eliminating cross-movement detentions, this new rail flyover is expected to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers and boost the operational capabilities of Indian Railways in this region.

Presently any train coming from Puri going towards Bhubaneswar will create surface crossing at Khurda Road Junction Station. This limitation prevents the simultaneous movement of trains from Khurda towards Palasa and from Puri towards Bhubaneswar at Khurda Station. Once this flyover is commissioned, simultaneous movement of trains from Puri and towards the south can happen together. As a result, passengers from Puri and South towards Bhubaneswar and from Bhubaneswar direction towards South will not be detained for passing trains from triangular directions.

“Indian Railways is committed to improving its infrastructure across the country. This new flyover at Khurda Road is a crucial step towards reducing congestion and enhancing the efficiency of train operations,” the press note read.

