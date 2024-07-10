Fly without wings, scream without fear, your search for thrill ends right here at WONDERLA in Bhubaneswar; Hurry-up to get special offers & discounts
Bhubaneswar: Want to enjoy exciting rides, water attractions and vibrant entertainment? Well, WONDERLA – The Largest Amusement Park of India – is now in Bhubaneswar to offer you the same. In fact, the WONDERLA Bhubaneswar, which opened its door for the visitors on May 24, bringing a splash of fun to the city and offering a life of fun that everyone deserves.
The amusement park in Bhubaneswar offers an exhilarating escape from the ordinary with a myriad of thrilling rides, delicious dining options, and endless entertainment. It ensures to provide the visitors an unforgettable journey filled with laughter, thrills, and memories that will last a lifetime.
One can visit the amusement park, situated at Kumbharbasta in Bhubaneswar near NH 16 (Calcutta-Chennai), on any day of the week and gave a fun-filled time at Park and Water Park.
Day and time to visit WONDERLA Bhubaneswar:
Weekdays:
- Park Timings: 11:00 AM to 06:00 PM
- Water Park Timings: 12:30 PM to 05:00 PM
Weekends and Holidays:
- Park Timings: 11:00 AM to 07:00 PM
- Water Park Timings: 12:00 PM to 06:00 PM
WONDERLA Bhubaneswar ticket details:
The park tickets are currently available at Rs 749 as part of the Early Bird Discount for Online Pre-bookings only. Regular Park Tickets will be priced between Rs 999 for peak weekdays and Rs 1,100 during peak Weekends. However, it also offers the following offers and discounts:
- Monsoon Mania – Wonderla Bhubaneswar
- Bunk Day Bonanza
- Escape the Ordinary – 25% 0ff at Wonderla Resort
- Fab Five Buy 4 Get 1 Free – Wonderla Parks
- Buy 2 Get 2 Tickets FREE for Women at Wonderla Parks
- College offer – 20% off on tickets
- Birthdays Offer Buy 1 Get 1 Free
- Early Bird Offer
- Brunch at Wonderla Resort
- Stay & Play at Wonderla
- Wonderla Resort Day Package
- 2 Night Stay & Play
- 3 Nights 4 Days Package
- Resort & Park Day Package
- Special Offer for Indian Armed Forces at Wonderla Parks
- 20% off on your Zoomcar trip
- 15% Off for Mo Bus and Train Travellers
- Pay Week Pass Offer – Wonderla Parks
One can click here to visit the official website of the Wonderla and know more about the offers and other details.
You contact Wonderla Bhubaneswar at
- Email:mail.bhu@wonderla.com
- Phone: 0674 664 0300
- +91 67466 40300
- +91 91248 27114