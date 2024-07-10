Fly without wings, scream without fear, your search for thrill ends right here at WONDERLA in Bhubaneswar; Hurry-up to get special offers & discounts

wonderla in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Want to enjoy exciting rides, water attractions and vibrant entertainment? Well, WONDERLA – The Largest Amusement Park of India – is now in Bhubaneswar to offer you the same. In fact, the WONDERLA Bhubaneswar, which opened its door for the visitors on May 24, bringing a splash of fun to the city and offering a life of fun that everyone deserves.

The amusement park in Bhubaneswar offers an exhilarating escape from the ordinary with a myriad of thrilling rides, delicious dining options, and endless entertainment. It ensures to provide the visitors an unforgettable journey filled with laughter, thrills, and memories that will last a lifetime.

One can visit the amusement park, situated at Kumbharbasta in Bhubaneswar near NH 16 (Calcutta-Chennai), on any day of the week and gave a fun-filled time at Park and Water Park.

Day and time to visit WONDERLA Bhubaneswar:

Weekdays:

  • Park Timings: 11:00 AM to 06:00 PM
  • Water Park Timings: 12:30 PM to 05:00 PM

Weekends and Holidays:

  • Park Timings: 11:00 AM to 07:00 PM
  • Water Park Timings: 12:00 PM to 06:00 PM

WONDERLA Bhubaneswar ticket details:

The park tickets are currently available at Rs 749 as part of the Early Bird Discount for Online Pre-bookings only. Regular Park Tickets will be priced between Rs 999 for peak weekdays and Rs 1,100 during peak Weekends. However, it also offers the following offers and discounts:

  • Monsoon Mania – Wonderla Bhubaneswar
  • Bunk Day Bonanza
  • Escape the Ordinary – 25% 0ff at Wonderla Resort
  • Fab Five Buy 4 Get 1 Free – Wonderla Parks
  • Buy 2 Get 2 Tickets FREE for Women at Wonderla Parks
  • College offer – 20% off on tickets
  • Birthdays Offer Buy 1 Get 1 Free
  • Early Bird Offer
  • Brunch at Wonderla Resort
  • Stay & Play at Wonderla
  • Wonderla Resort Day Package
  • 2 Night Stay & Play
  • 3 Nights 4 Days Package
  • Resort & Park Day Package
  • Special Offer for Indian Armed Forces at Wonderla Parks
  • 20% off on your Zoomcar trip
  • 15% Off for Mo Bus and Train Travellers
  • Pay Week Pass Offer – Wonderla Parks

One can click here to visit the official website of the Wonderla and know more about the offers and other details.

You contact Wonderla Bhubaneswar at

  • Email:mail.bhu@wonderla.com
  • Phone: 0674 664 0300
  • +91 67466 40300
  • +91 91248 27114

