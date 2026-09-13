Floodwaters Recede In Malkangiri, Vehicular Movement Resumes On NH-326, Normal Life Returns, Watch

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Malkangiri: Floodwaters recede in Malkangiri, vehicular movement resumes on NH-326, normal life returns. Floodwaters have receded and normal life has been restored in this district of Odisha on Sunday.

Due to continuous rainfall, floodwater was flowing over various bridges in Malkangiri district. Water was flowing over five bridges — Pangam, Poteru, Kangurkonda, MV-96 and Kanyashram. As a result, communication from Malkangiri to Motu and Hyderabad was disrupted. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the bridges. The Ranchi-Vijayawada NH-326 remained closed.

Especially on NH-326, traffic was disrupted. With trucks, buses and other vehicles stranded on both sides of the road, passengers and drivers faced many problems.

However, now with a decrease in rainfall, the floodwater has also receded. After the water level over the bridges decreased, vehicular movement has become normal again.

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Vehicles that were stranded for a long time are now moving towards their destinations. Locals and travellers are relieved after the floodwaters receded.

Watch the video here: