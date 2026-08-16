Flood situation worsens across Odisha as Brahmani rises again, Subarnarekha recedes

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Bhubaneswar: The flood situation in several areas of Odisha remained grim on Sunday with Brahmani river seeing a second wave of flood while water level of Subarnarekha river is on a receding trend.

As per sources, a second spell of flood of Brahmani river in Jajpur district once again posed fresh threat for Bari block.

In the wake of the first spell of flood in Bari block, breach had occurred at Bank Sahi, Arual and Chandanpur.

Before temporary embankments at those breach points was repaired, the fresh flow of river water overflowed them.

Large areas of Bari block have once again been put under deluge and fear and panic gripped in various low-lying areas, added sources.

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Meanwhile, water level of Subarnarekha River has started receding which had increased above the warning mark with excess rains in upper catchment areas and release of over 4000 cusecs from Galudih barrage in Jharkhand.

As per latest reports, water level of Subarnarekha river at Rajghat was below the danger level.

The warning level is 9.45 meters and the danger level is 10.36 metres while water level is now 9.49 metres.

However, the water level of the Jalka river continues to flow above the danger level.

At Mathani under Basta block the danger mark is 6.50 meters while water level of the river was recorded as 6.54 meters.

Also read: Baitarani River Sees Fourth Flood As Water Level Rises Again In Jajpur