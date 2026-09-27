Flood situation worsens across north Odisha as Baitarani, Salandi, Subarnarekha cross danger marks

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Bhubaneswar: The flood situation has further deteriorated in parts of northern Odisha as Baitarani, Salandi and Subarnarekha rivers are still flowing above the danger mark, inundating many villages and severing road communication.

In Bhadrak, the Baitarani River at Akhuapada has recorded 18.77 metre as the water level, which is higher than the danger level of 18.33 metre.

The Salandi at Rajghat has also been recorded above the danger level.

Due to the flood of Baitarani, eight panchayats of Bhandaripokhari block and all the 25 panchayats of Dhamnagar block have been affected by the flood.

Apart from it, eight panchayats of Tihidi block have also been impacted due to the flood in Baitarani and Salandi rivers.

Floodwater has entered 15 wards of Bhadrak municipality. A breach of around 60 feet occurred near Ankapada on the Nalia River leaving hundreds of hectares of agriculture land inundated.

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Road connectivity has been snapped on Dobal-Sandhapur and Dhamnagar-Phalpur.

Meanwhile, Bishnupur, Arnapal and Haripur panchayats in Bhadrak block are entirely inundated, and six other villages have been waterlogged. Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated and two teams of Odraf are conducting rescue operations.

On the other hand, flood situation has also worsened in north Baleshwar as the Subarnarekha River is flowing above the danger mark.

At Rajghat, the Subarnarekha has a warning level of 9.45 metres and a danger level of 10.36 metres. As of 6 am, the water level stood at 11.68 metres.

Several roads have been submerged, with floodwater flowing more than four feet above road levels in some areas, disrupting movement.