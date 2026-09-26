Flood in Sapua River, Traffic Disrupted on Old Cuttack-Sambalpur Road, Watch

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Athagarh: The Sapua River is in spate, triggering flood-like situation in Athagarh in Cuttack district of Odisha.

Due to the flood in the Sapua River, floodwater has entered Kantol in Athagarh through a breach (ghai) that was formed earlier. As a result, floodwater has entered Ward No. 12 and 13 of Kantol. Water has entered houses, backyards of the houses as well as temples.

Similarly, vehicular movement has been affected on the old Cuttack-Sambalpur road at Kantol as floodwater is flowing over the road. Movement of vehicles has become difficult as more water is flowing on the road.

On the other hand, floodwater is also flowing over the road at Champapur Gada on the old Cuttack-Sambalpur road. As a result, communication on this route has been completely cut off.

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While normal life of the people in the Kantol area has been affected due to the floodwater, transportation has been disrupted as water is flowing over the road.

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