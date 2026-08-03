Flood in Odisha: CM Majhi announces Rs 110 Cr initial relief package

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced a Rs 110 Cr initial relief package for the flood affected people of the state and directed to provide this aid immediately, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

According to the CMO, the state government is standing firmly by the side of every family affected by the ongoing flood situation. The work is going on a war footing, giving top priority to flood control, rescue, relief and rehabilitation work. Besides, the Chief Minister, after personally surveying the flooded area from the sky, has given the responsibility to the ministers to supervise the relief and rescue work in various districts.

It further said that all the necessary financial assistance will be provided after the final damage assessment. Assistance will be provided for the repair of roads, bridges and other damaged infrastructure after the final assessment, the CMO informed.

As per the Chief Minister’s decision, gratuitous relief will be provided to all the eligible beneficiaries and families of the flood affected areas and this assistance will continue till the situation returns to normal, said the Chief Minister’s Office.

As per the decision, Rs 1.20 lakh will be provided from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for the repair of completely damaged houses, Rs 6,500 for partially damaged pucca houses, Rs 4,000 for partially damaged kutcha houses, Rs 8,000 for demolished huts and Rs 3,000 for sheds, the CMO further said.

For damage to crops or gardens of small and marginal farmers, assistance of Rs 8,500 per hectare in irrigated areas, Rs 17,000 in irrigated areas and Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops will be provided.

In the flood-related deaths, an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 24 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of the six deceased as per the SDRF rules.

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Assistance will also be provided for dead domestic animals. The initial estimate for financial assistance is Rs 37,500 per head of milch animals like buffaloes, cows, Rs 4,000 per head of goats or sheep, Rs 32,000 per head of drought animals like bulls, buffaloes, horses, Rs 20,000 per head of calves, donkeys and mules.

The state government has clarified that the administration is continuously working to provide immediate relief and all necessary assistance to every flood-affected family. Senior officials are reviewing the situation round the clock and relief, rescue and rehabilitation work will continue till normalcy returns.

A total of 85 blocks, 15 townships, 656 gram panchayats and 1458 villages in 22 districts have been affected by the ongoing floods. While about 8 lakh 63 thousand 909 people have been affected by the floods, 2 lakh 67 thousand 301 people have been shifted to safer places as a precautionary measure. 529 relief camps and 31 livestock camps are operational in the affected areas.

About 41 quintals of rice, 1115 quintals of chuda, 496 quintals of ghee, 3869 polythene sheets and other essential relief items have been distributed to the affected people for immediate relief. Similarly, 1816 metric tonnes of cow dung has been provided to the livestock herders.

To further strengthen the rescue and relief operations, 20 ODRAF teams, 7 NDRF teams and 172 fire brigade teams, i.e. a total of 190 rescue teams, are continuously working in the affected districts.

As per the initial estimates, 6 people have died in the floods and 3567 houses have been damaged. Similarly, it has been estimated that about 33,458.30 hectares of agricultural land has been affected.

Currently, relief, rescue and rehabilitation work is going on a war footing in Baleshwar, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts. Food, clean drinking water, healthcare, veterinary care, polythene sheets and other essential assistance are being provided to the affected people on a continuous basis. Meanwhile, an advance assistance of Rs 26 crore has been provided to the worst affected districts.