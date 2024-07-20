Flood in most parts of Malkangiri in Odisha, life thrown out of gear

Kalimela: Incessant rainfall in Malkangiri district has thrown life out of gear. Four to five feet water has been flowing on almost all the bridges in the district.

According to reports, National Highway No. 326 has been completely waterlogged and cutoff. Areas such as Poteru, Kangurakonda, Mv-90, Mv-96 have all been been flooded. The road connecting Kalimela to Padia has been disrupted completely due to severe flooding.

Similar flooding has been experienced on Kanyasharama bridge in the district. From Malkangiri to Motu there has been complete isolation from the outside world, all means of communication have been disrupted.

The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red warning for heavy rainfall to four districts of Odisha for today (July 20).

As per the latest bulletin of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, a depression has formed over Northwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts. Due to this, heavy rain is very likely to lash over the state for the next few days.

The weather department has hence issued a red warning for scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7cm to 20 cm) to four districts of Odisha. These districts include Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Nawarangpur. Furthermore, the weathermen have issued orange alerts to districts including Kandhamal, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati.