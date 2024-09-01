Flood in Malkangiri district of Odisha, most bridges submerged

Malkangiri: A major traffic jam has been seen in Kangurkonda in Malkangiri district as the main bridge was submerged in torrential rains again.

According to reports, V-96 and Kanyashram bridge have been submerged. There is two feet of water flowing over the bridge. As a result traffic is blocked on National Highway No. 326.

Reports said that, vehicles have stopped on both sides of the bridge on National Highway No. 326 from Malkangiri. On the other side Kalimela is blocked due to overflowing of Kanyashram Bridge. Further detailed reports awaited.

In view of the flooding earlier on July 20, due to incessant rainfall in Malkangiri district has thrown life out of gear. Four to five feet water has been flowing on almost all the bridges in the district.

According to reports, National Highway No. 326 has been completely waterlogged and cutoff. Areas such as Poteru, Kangurakonda, Mv-90, Mv-96 have all been been flooded. The road connecting Kalimela to Padia has been disrupted completely due to severe flooding.

Similar flooding has been experienced on Kanyasharama bridge in the district. From Malkangiri to Motu there had been complete isolation from the outside world, all means of communication have been disrupted.

