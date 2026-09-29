Flood in Mahanadi river: Several villages inundated in Jagatsingpur’s Tirtol

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Jagatsinghpur: The rising water levels in Mahanadi river has flooded several villages under the Tirtol block of Jagatsighpur district.

According to latest reports, the Mahanadi floodwater has left several low-lying areas including Kotakana Munda Sahi, Tirtol Adivasi Sahi, and Manijanga Behera Sahi in the Tirtol region, as well as Kolar and Haripur in the Rahama area, inundated.

Floodwater has entered homes and are flowing at a depth of two feet over various village roads. In view of the situation, the administration is evacuating residents from these low-lying areas to safer locations.

Floodwaters of Baitarani and Salandi Rivers Reced

Though, the floodwaters of the Baitarani and Salandi rivers have started receding, the residents of low-lying areas inclusing Deuli Pala and Boitalu Mahara villages in Bhadrak Block continues to remain submerged in water. As the floodwater continues to flow in the village, the roads have been cutoff, leaving people hungry and anxious.

Dissatisfaction is mounting as no administrative officials have visited the villages.

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Meanwhile, Hirakus dam has opened 28 gates to release floodwater. However, the water level in the Mahanadi River is receding today compared to yesterday. Due to the flow from the upper catchment areas, the discharge at Munduli is gradually decreasing.

Currently, 7,54,385 cusecs of water per second is flowing past the Munduli Bridge in Cuttack. 3,89,362 cusecs of water is being released into the Kathajodi River via the Naraj Barrage, while the remaining water flows through the Mahanadi River.

At Mundali, the upstream water level stands at 92.00 feet and the downstream level at 89.50 feet; at Naraj, the upstream level is 25.90 meters and the downstream level is 23.10 meters. At both Mundali and Naraj, the water is flowing below the danger mark.

The inflow of water into the Mahanadi has also impacted its distributaries and tributaries. With rising water levels in rivers such as Luna, Karandia, Ratnachira, Devi, Kandala, Daya, Bhargavi, Kathajodi, and Kuakhai, there is a risk of water entering low-lying areas.

In particular, certain areas in the Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts are likely to be affected by floodwaters. Special attention is being focused on the Kanas, Satyabadi, Nimapada, and Gop areas of Puri district. Similarly, reports indicate that floodwaters have started entering some locations in the Athagarh area of ​​Cuttack district.