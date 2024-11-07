Floating Bridge vessel carrying bus, four wheelers, bikes, 60 passengers stuck mid-water in Chilika

Brahmagiri: A floating vessel carrying a bus, 2 four wheelers, 10 bikes and more than 60 passengers was stuck mid-water on the Chilika Lake Thursday afternoon. The floating vessel was on its way from Satapada of Puri district in Odisha to Janhikuda.

As per reports, the said large floating bridge cum vessel was stuck for about one hour on the Chilika water due to a technical glitch.

The vessel set out from Satpada at about 2 pm today afternoon for Janhikuda. However, later when it was still in the water stuck due to a technical glitch. Till this report was written, the vessel had stuck for about one hour.

There are one passenger bus, 2 four-wheelers, 10 bikes and more than 60 passengers in the floating vessel.