Flights to Singapore from Bhubaneswar suspended amid war in Middle East

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Bhubaneswar: International flight services from the from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Singapore have been suspended amid the on-going war in the Middle East, informed Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan.

This apart, the domestic services to Indore, Dehradun, and Kochi were also suspended in view of the off-season and low passenger demand.

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However, the Odisha government is planning new routes to expand connectivity and compensate for the suspended services, informed the Airport Director adding that discussions are underway to introduce flights to additional destinations in the coming months.

It is to be noted here that the flight services to Dubai from Bhubaneswar, which runs three days a week- Monday, Wednesday and Friday- were cancelled on March 1 due to the prevailing war situation.