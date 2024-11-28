Flight to 5 new destinations from Bhubaneswar from January: Check details

Bhubaneswar: Flight service to as many as 5 new cities is likely from Bhubaneswar from January 2025. The cities are Indore, Dehradun, Lucknow, Cochin and Jaipur.

Planning to commence flight to Indore 04 days a week and Dehradun 03 days a week effective 01st January STD 1500hrs by Indigo Air Services, said a note.

Air India Express will commence flight to Lucknow and Jaipur 3 days a week and to Cochin 7 days a week from 3rd January.  (We) Will be adding 5 new destination from Bhubaneswar.

Also planning to have a BLR base (Bengaluru) departure at 06.15hrs. Base arrival by 0020hrs. Effective date 04th Jan, the note said.

