Five students of KISS excel in third and fifth grade scholarship exams

Bhubaneswar: In the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation level Scholarship exam, KISS third grade students Snehasri Mallick, Tikima Pradhan and Titiksha Pradhan achieved success, while Trinath Pradhan and Sushri Niharika Nayak achieved success in the fifth grade merit exam.

The positive impact of the school’s educational environment is reflected in these successes. In this regard, the founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samant, thanked the students and wished them a bright future.

Like every year, this year too, the scholarship exam was being conducted by the School and Public Education Department, Odisha.

