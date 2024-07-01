Five Students from Cuttack who went missing in Saptasajya Hill rescued

Dhenkanal: Five students from Cuttack, who went missing in Saptasajya Hill in Dhenkanal have been rescued safely by police and forest department officials.

According to sources, the students, identified as Arakhit Mohapatra, Subham Mohapatra, Himanshu Das, Sujit Sahu and Lucky Das went missing yesterday (June 30) during their visit to Saptasajya Hill.

After they lost their way due to darkness and rainfall in the area, the boys informed their family about the matter. Following this, they immediately sought the help of the forest department and police.

On receiving information about the incident, a joint team of the forest department officials and police initiated a rescue operation. After an intensive rescue operation, the boys were rescued safely at around 2.00 am on Monday.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

