Five students from Cuttack go missing in Saptasajya Hill, search operation begins

Dhenkanal: As many as five students from the Link Road area in Cuttack City reportedly went missing in Saptasajya Hill in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The students identified as Arakhit Mohapatra, Subham Mohapatra, Himanshu Das, Sujit Sahu and Lucky Das had reportedly gone to the Saptasajya Hill on a visit. However, they allegedly lost their way. The matter came to light only after they informed their family members, who in turn sought the help of the forest department and police.

Meanwhile, a team of the forest officials and police started a search operation to trace the missing students.