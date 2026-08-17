Five research scholars of KISS-DU participate in OCOY 4.0

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As many as five research scholars from the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed-to-be-University (KISS-DU) participated in the Odisha Conference of Youth (OCOY 4.0), 2026, held at XIM University.

Representing diverse disciplines, scholars – Laxman Dora (Geography), Bangi Soren (History), Linu Mundamajhi (Zoology), Mithun Pradhan (Commerce), and Dulabha Batra (Education), engaged with young leaders, researchers and academicians on contemporary issues spanning youth4Water, sustainability, development and climate action.

Advertisement

A proud moment for the KISS-DU was the recognition of scholar Laxman Dora with the Climate Warrior Award for his innovative ideas and contributions towards addressing climate challenges and advancing sustainable solutions.

“At KISS-DU, we believe research finds its true purpose when it connects with communities and contributes to a more sustainable future. These achievements reflect our continued commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030,” said the university authority adding that “We congratulate our scholars for representing KISS-DU and carrying forward the spirit of knowledge, innovation and impactful action.”

Also Read: 80th Independence Day Observed At KIIT And KISS