Five rescued orangutans are healthy and gaining weight: Nandankanan

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Bhubaneswar: In a good news for the animal lovers, the health condition of the five rescued orangutans babies housed at the city-based Nandankanan Zoological Park remains stable.

According to the authorities of the zoo, a health check-up conducted today, revealed that all the orangutans are healthy. The examination showed that the body temperatures of the three male and two female infant orangutans are normal. Their weights were recorded as 6.05 kg (Male-1), 3.86 kg (Male-2), 3.12 kg (Male-3), 4.58 kg (Female-1), and 2.43 kg (Female-2), respectively.

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According to the medical team, all the orangutans are consuming food normally. Gradual improvements are being observed in their appetite, behavior, and movement. Their faecal consistency is also normal.

According to experts, the steady weight gain of all the infant orangutans indicates that their health is improving.