Five people seriously injured in gas cylinder fire, 3 shifted to Cuttack

Anandpur: In a tragic incident, at least five people including a 5 year old minor girl were seriously injured in a gas cylinder fire in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in Tukuna village under Ghasipura police station limits in the district.

As per the information received, a woman named Dalia Das from Tukuna village was cooking food in a gas stove when her saree somehow caught fire. Four others, including a five-year-old girl, who went to save her, sustained injury. Out of them three persons turned critical and thus shifted to the SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack.

Rest all the injured persons have been rescued and admitted to Anandpur hospital. Three of them are in critical condition and have been shifted to Cuttack.