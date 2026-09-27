Five more medals from Japan today! KIITians win for India at 20th Asian Games

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Bhubaneswar: Five more medals from Japan today! It is a pound and happy moment that KIITians have won the medals for India at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Sarvesh Kushare cleared 2.25m for Silver in the high jump, giving India a medal in this event after 56 years. Ancy Sojan jumped 6.53m for Silver in the long jump. Parul Chaudhary ran a national record 9:08.67 for Bronze in the steeplechase. Tejaswin Shankar won Bronze in the decathlon with 7,934 points, and Harita Bhadra took Bronze in the women’s 200m in 23.20 seconds.

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Harita’s run brought back a special memory. In 2018, our Dutee Chand won Silver for India in the same event. She too clocked 23.20 seconds. Eight years later, another KIITian has won a medal for India in the women’s 200m.

All five of India’s athletics medals today came from the KIIT students. So far, the KIITians have won 11 medals at these Games—five Silver and six Bronze. “My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of them,” reacted KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta.